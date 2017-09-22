Burglars leave empty handed after break ins to Folkingham pub and a car

An outbuilding at a Folkingham pub was broken into on Tuesday night, according to police.

The locks were smashed on the building at the rear of The New Inn public house on West Street some time between 11.15pm on Tuesday and 9am Wednesday.

Nothing appears to have been taken or moved.

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101 with information quoting incdient 98 of September 20.

○ There has also been a report of an attempted theft from a vehicle parked at an isolated property in Dowsby Fen.

Someone smashed a window to get in but again, nothing was stolen. It happened some time between 2pm and 4pm on Tuesday.

You can assist by calling 101 quoting incident 128 of 20/09/17 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.