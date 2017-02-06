Danger warning after five males caught trespassing on Sleaford’s Bass Maltings site

Five males were found on the Bass Maltings site off Mareham Lane in Sleaford by a private security company on Sunday. A police spokesman said they were directed to leave the area and they complied. People are warned to keep away from this dangerous site.

Five males were found on the Bass Maltings site off Mareham Lane in Sleaford by a private security company on Sunday.

A police spokesman said they were directed to leave the area and they complied.

People are warned to keep away from this potentially dangerous derelict industrial site.

The spokesman said: “Aside from the nuisance caused, this site is very dangerous. We would strongly urge people to stay away and parents to be vigilant about their children.”