Drug misuse and vandalism force council to close public toilets earlier

Drug use and vandalism have forced Sleaford Town Council to announce it will be closing its public toilets in the town centre earlier.

A council spokesman said there have been recent problems with drug misuse and serious vandalism at the Money’s Yard and Monument Gardens toilets.

As a result, the council has announced today (Wednesday) via its website and social media that both sets of toilets will be closed at 4pm each day from today.

Until now, the toilets have been kept open until 7pm during the spring and summer months.

Coun Adrian Snookes told The Standard that he had down at the toilets this morning and said: “There has been used needles discarded in the toilet and as a health and safety issue we are going to have to close them (earlier) because if a person goes in and gets injected or even catches their finger on a needle it can be dangerous.

“We have been forced into this under health and safety grounds which is very sad.”

He said the matter would be discussed formally at the Town Council meeting tonight (Wednesday).