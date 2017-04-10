Farmers warned not to allow land to be used for illegal waste storage

Farmers in the county are being warned not to be taken in by a scam getting them to store waste bales on their land for cash.

According to police, landowners in Lincolnshire are currently being targeted to illegally store waste bales on their land in exchange for storage payment.

No official documentation is received in respect of the contract and two farmers have been found to have had hazardous waste left on their land for which they now face a bill of up to £3,000 and £300,000 to have removed.

Lincolnshire Police are warning farmers to ensure that any contact by these contractors is reported to the Environment Agency and the police.

You should ensure correct paperwork is in order - Waste Carriers Registration; obtain the name of the carrier and registration details of the transporting vehicle.

A police spokesman said in a statement the costs of legally removing these bales far outweighs the cost of having them stored and you may be at risk of cross contamination. Call Lincolnshire Police on 101 or report it on line

https://www.lincs.police.uk/report-online/

Contact the Environment Agency at enquiries@environment-agency.gov.uk

Or telephone: 03708 506 506.