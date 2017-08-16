Former North Kesteven District Council admits child porn charges

Former North Kesteven District Councillor and Sleaford Town Councillor Ian Dolby has today (Wednesday) changed his plea and admitted child pornography charges.

Former Independent councillor Dolby, 52, of North Road, Sleaford, had been on trial in front of a jury at Lincoln Crown Court facing 36 charges of making an indecent image of a child.

This morning at the start of the second day of his trial he admitted 23 of the charges relating to a police search of his home in 2013. The other 13 charges are not to be pursued by the prosection.

He was granted bail and will be sentenced tomorrow (Thursday).

○ Dolby served as a district councillor for three years until his resignation from the Sleaford Quarrington and Mareham Ward seat on April 3, 2014.

He also stepped down as a town councillor about the same time having served on that authority since 2007, saying it was because of an increasing workload with his Sleaford based book-keeping business - Ian Dolby Business Services - meaning he was unable to attend council meetings.

