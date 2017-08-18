Motorbike stolen from shed in Welbourn

A motorbike has been stolen from a shed in Beck Lane, Welbourn overnight Thursday/Friday.
Police say the shed door was forced to gain access
Good morning,
If you have any information contact police on 101 quoting incident 62 of August 18.
A motorbike has been stolen from a shed in Beck Lane, Welbourn overnight Thursday/Friday.
Police say the shed door was forced to gain access
Good morning,
If you have any information contact police on 101 quoting incident 62 of August 18.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sleaford Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.