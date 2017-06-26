Police in riot gear descend on village

Police in riot gear along with an ambulance fire crew were called to an incident at a village near Sleaford on Friday evening.

Lincolnshire Police’s Public Safety Unit equipped with helmets and riot shields were said to have been deployed to Brewery lane in Billingborough following a report of concern for the safety of a man.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to assist with an incident where a man, aged in his 30s, was making threats to harm himself. The man, who has received medical attention, was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Photos of the police incident at around 9pm were tweeted out by Lincolnshire Police. The street was closed off while the operation was underway.

Supt Phil Vickers‏ added: “Officers need to be protected from harm whilst helping others - a safe conclusion for all at this incident.”