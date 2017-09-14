Police investigation in Sleaford after teenage girl ‘accosted’ by three men on way to school

Police have been questioning a teenage girl after she is alleged to have been ‘accosted’ by three men on her way to school in Sleaford.

Kesteven and Sleaford High School have issued warning advice to parents after the incident reported to have happened at about 8.45am when the year 10 student was walking from St George’s Academy to the High School.

Head of School Josephine Smith said: “The student was walking on her way to school and was accosted by three men unknown to her.

“I cannot elaborate much as it is a police matter but we are told it was an isolated incident and we are cooperating with their investigation.

“The student is safe and well and being supported by her parents.”

Mrs Smith said the school reported the incident and the student is continuing to give a statement at Grantham Police Station.

“I became involved after the police arrived here which was within five minutes of calling,” she said.

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward by dialling 101.

Mrs Smith added ro reassure parents: “We will be briefing all students early this afternoon and strongly advise that students are not walking alone in the town to and from school and that they stick to main paths. We will keep you updated if there is any more detail we are permitted to share.”