Police operation warns people to be vigilant against illegal raves in Sleaford area

Landowners and residents are being warned by Lincolnshire Police to be on their guard and take precautions as the warmer weather brings the likelihood of further illegal raves being held on sites in the area.

According to the Lincolnshire force, during the spring and summer months Lincolnshire suffers from a number of organised illegal rave gatherings.

A police spokesman said that while raves are normally located in remote areas, they do have a negative impact on rural communities. They damage land and the environment with waste products, litter, damage to crops and distress live stock in nearby locations.

Bank Holidays are key risk weekends for raves - with the dates around Easter and in May fast approaching.

Under the banner of a campaign called Operation Mastif, Lincolnshire Police is asking communities to be observant. While out and about during normal business check locations, particularly disused buildings such as barns and other large buildings, for signs of possible pre-planning of raves.

This will sometimes consist of:

○ Fences/gates being removed to allow access for cars.

○ Padlocks and chains being cut or broken but then left in situ.

○ Buildings being cleared to allow access for large numbers of ravers.

○ Posts being issued on social media for awareness of up and coming locations.

○ Sightings of large numbers of cars following each other or converging in a rural location.

○ Road markings such as paint marks on the surface.

○ Ribbons on gates and in hedges.

You are asked to report any such information under Operation Mastif on 101 or alternatively you can report on line: https://www.lincs.police.uk/report-online/

If a crime is in progress or there is a threat to life ring 999.