Police seek drivers’ dashcam footage of Suzuki 4x4 in Great Hale area

Lincolnshire Police have had a successful day disrupting potential hare coursing gangs in the south of the county and the Sleaford area.

Officers working under the force’s banner of Operation Galileo say they broke up what they believe to have been a major hare coursing event planned for the county on Thursday.

Tip-offs from the local community enabled officers and equipment to be in the area before any hare coursing activity began so there were no arrests made. However, a force spokesman said a number of offences were committed by individuals as they attempted to flee the scene, including driving across fields and failing to stop when ordered by police. One incident resulted in minor damage to a police vehicle, but there were no injuries.

As part of an ongoing enquiry into those offences, police are asking drivers to check any dash cam footage for Thursday morning to see if they may have captured footage of any of the following vehicles in the following areas:

A blue Suzuki Vitara Y134 LRF in the Great Hale area; a red Subaru Forrester HF51XKK in the Tongue End and Deeping St Nicholas area; a blue Honda CR-V V406RCA in the Tongue End, Pode Hole and Baston area; and a Green Subaru Forrester (no VRM) in the Donington area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and request that the details are passed to PC Perring.