Ruskington householder is fined for flouting flytipping laws

Residents are being reminded to only allow licensed waste carriers to remove waste from their property, after a householder was finded when her rubbish was found fly-tipped in the district.

Victoria Dempster, 42, of St Clements Road, Ruskington, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 28 to failing a duty of care to prevent another person contravening the Environmental Protection Act.

She had admitted to North Kesteven District Council to arranging for a friend to dispose of her waste in return for a payment of £30 cash plus a mobile phone worth £200. The waste was later found fly-tipped in Holdingham, in May last year.

She was offered a caution on two occasions but failed to take advantage of this out of court disposal, which led to the decision to prosecute.

She was sentenced to a six-month Conditional Discharge, ordered to contribute £175 towards costs, pay compensation of £165.69 and a victim surcharge of £20.

After the hearing, Coun Peter Burley, NKDC’s Executive Board member for enforcement, said: “This case is a reminder that waste has to be disposed of correctly and can only be taken by those who are registered to carry waste.

“It’s always your responsibility to check your waste is being collected and disposed of correctly.

“Everyone should ask to see the carrier’s registration details, which needs to have been issued by the Environment Agency to operate, and if in doubt call the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506 and ask for a free instant waste carrier validation check.

“North Kesteven is a beautiful district and we strive to keep it that way.”

Anyone wanting to report fly-tipping in North Kesteven can visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk or call 01529 414155.