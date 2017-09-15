School to raise staff presence at leaving time and PCSO visits Sleaford schools as police appeal for CCTV and dashcam footage from drivers after assault by three men on Sleaford school girl

Police are renewing their appeal for ionformation regarding an alleged assault by three men on a 14-year-old Sleaford girl on her way to school yesterday (Thursday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman says the incident occurred at about 8.45am on a track leading alongside Playhouse Yard off Westgate in Sleaford.

She was said to have been accosted by three men as she hurried from St George’s Academy to Kesteven and Sleaford High School where she is a student in year 10.

A police spokesman said: “Three men are reported to have forced the girl to go with them to this area where she has then managed to run away. She received two minor grazes but was otherwise physically unharmed.”

The traumatised girl had broken free and ran straight to the High School where staff reported the incident to police.

The police spokesman said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the Westgate, Westbanks or Watergate area of Sleaford between 8.30am and 9.30am yesterday morning (September 14) who may have any information to come forward and help with our investigation.

“Anyone who was driving in the area at the time is also asked to come forward, especially drivers who have dashcam footage from Sainsbury’s car park or the surrounding roads.”

Call 101 and quote Incident 89 of September 14, to help with our enquiries.

The first man involved is described as being aged in his 30s, about 6ft tall, white, wearing a grey hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms. The second man is also described as being in his 30s, white, about 6ft 2in tall, wearing a dark blue hoodie and jeans. The third man, also white, was wearing a grey track suit and thought to be 6 ft. All men spoke with local accents, say police.

Head of School at the High School, Josephine Smith has updated parents via email today stating: “Thank you for your emails and calls regarding the incident yesterday involving our Year 10 student.

“I can report that I have spoken to her mother today, that she is relatively unscathed and appreciative of all your well wishes. She will return to school on Monday.

“The police are continuing with their enquiries. A PCSO has visited all secondary schools in the town today reiterating the safety advice we issued yesterday advising students to use public areas on their route home and to walk in pairs or more wherever possible. We will again have a raised staff presence at the end of school today ensuring that all students leave the site at least in pairs. A risk assessment is in place for sixth formers moving across the town for their A level studies.”

Mrs Smith had briefed all students and strongly advised students not to walk alone in the town to and from school and that they stick to main paths.

Principal at St George’s Academy, Wayne Birks said they had taken similar measures, saying: “All students, staff and parents at St George’s have been alerted about yesterday’s incident. We have, in addition, extended this to Ruskington staff, students and parents.”

He added: “Governors agreed earlier in the summer to upgrade our entry and exit systems on both campuses. Much of the planned work is being undertaken in the coming weeks.”