Thieves make off with equipment from Leasingham building site

Thieves have targeted a building site in Leasingham and made off with equipment.

The site on Lincoln Road, Leasingham saw two orange ‘Belle’ petrol powered cement mixers and a wheelbarrow stolen some time between 6pm on Monday November 6 and 7am on Tuesday November 7, according to PC Sarah Bell of Sleaford police.

Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Do you have any information that may help enquiries? If so contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.