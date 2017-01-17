Three suspected hare coursers caught in South Kyme

Three suspected illegal hare coursers from Leicestershire were caught by Sleaford police officers on Sunday.

Officers reported the three men for trespassing in pursuit of game at South Kyme as part of the ongoing Operation Galileo campaign to combat harecoursing and associated crimes.

The men were also reported for driving offences.

District Chief Inspector Jim Tyner was commenting on social media on the successful operation after speaking to Sleaford officers.

However he also reported that dogs seized from suspected harecoursers last week were to be returned, saying: “Farmer/witness won’t give statement so no prosecution. #OpGalileo”.