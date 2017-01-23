Dementia friendly swimming

Dementia friendly swim sessions are to launch in North Kesteven.

The sessions have been developed to enhance the swimming experience of those living with dementia and their carers.

They are taking place at One NK, in North Hykeham, but conversations are being held as to whether they can come to the sister site of Sleaford Leisure Centre.

A spokesman for 1Life, which operates One NK and Sleaford Leisure Centre in partnership with North Kesteven District Council, said research shows that low impact exercise can be beneficial for physical and mental health and can improve the quality of life for people in all stages of dementia.

Swimming in particular has the added benefits of reducing anxiety, improving mood and enhancing psychological well being, they add.

Sessions will start on Thursday, February 23, running from 11am to 12.45pm.

They will take place weekly and are free up until the end of May 2017.

Sessions will cost £3.50 thereafter.

For more information or to book, contact One NK on 01522 883311 or email gmnorthkesteven@1life.co.uk

For further details about One NK please visit www.1life.co.uk