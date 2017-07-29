Celebrating 50 years of Metheringham Pre-School

Staff, parents and children at Metheringham Pre-School came together to celebrate its 50th year.

Children enjoyed bouncy castles, glitter tattoos, and a guess the teddy stall at the event, held at the pre-school. Adults were able to take a trip down memory lane with pictures showing how the pre-school has changed over the last 50 years.

On back row from left Ruby Haursman-Miller, Kayden Beck-Everard, Charlotte Williams, middle from left Maddi Everard, Abbi Beck, Gabriella Barnes, Ed Bireni. and front Mia Parker. EMN-170717-191747001

Leader at the pre-school, Anna Russel said: “All in all it was a fabulous day and we felt very honoured by all the support from our community.”

The day also saw staff gain £400 in donations, which will be used to buy resources.

Pictured (from left) are staff members Juli Riley, Dee Spaight, Anna Russel, Audrey Buckberry, Julie Morris and Sue Redshaw.