Celebrating 50 years of Metheringham Pre-School

Staff, parents and children at Metheringham Pre-School came together to celebrate its 50th year.
Children enjoyed bouncy castles, glitter tattoos, and a guess the teddy stall at the event, held at the pre-school. Adults were able to take a trip down memory lane with pictures showing how the pre-school has changed over the last 50 years.
Leader at the pre-school, Anna Russel said: “All in all it was a fabulous day and we felt very honoured by all the support from our community.”
The day also saw staff gain £400 in donations, which will be used to buy resources.
Pictured (from left) are staff members Juli Riley, Dee Spaight, Anna Russel, Audrey Buckberry, Julie Morris and Sue Redshaw.
