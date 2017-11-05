Leasingham primary school’s donation to town food bank

A primary school near Sleaford has made a donation of everyday items to help people struggling to make ends meet.

Leasingham St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, in Lincoln Road, collected a range of foods to donate to the Sleaford New Life Community Food Larder.

The service is an independent food bank, based at the New Life Centre, in Mareham Lane, Sleaford and covering the North Kesteven area.

The items were collected during a community service the school held at St Andrew’s Church, in Leasingham, to celebrate Harvest.

All the children took part in the event, performing poetry and songs to a packed church.

Picture: supplied