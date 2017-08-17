PHOTO GALLERY: A level results at Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn

Sir William Robertson Academy’s is celebrating its best ever A level exam success with only its fourth full set of results.

The Academy at Welbourn celebrates its five year anniversary since it launched its Sixth Form in September and students have been working hard towards their AS and A level examinations building on the fantastic results achieved during their record breaking year in 2016.

Sophie Corby of Cranwell collects her A level results at Sir William Robertson Academy. EMN-170817-164158001

Mark Guest, Headteacher commented: “We are absolutely delighted with this year’s A Level results. Once again our students achieved a 100 per cent pass rate and they have even out-performed last summer’s record-breaking results in terms of the average grade achieved.

“It is wonderful to see so many of our students securing A and A* grades in their A Levels and fantastic to have matched last year’s achievement of the average vocational qualification grade being a Distinction Star – the highest grade possible. These results provide a great platform to enable our students to take-up their chosen courses at their first-choice universities.”

Most of the delighted Sixth Form students have gained places at their first choice universities.

Head Boy Joshua Kilcullen from Coddington gained two A*s in Maths and Further Maths and an A in Physics and is going to study Maths at Leeds University. Emma Sahall from Newark was the school’s second only student to take four A Levels and secured an A* in Further Maths, A’s in Product Design and Maths and a B in Media, Film and TV Studies and is going to study Film and TV Production at York University.

Adam Saxby from Carlton le Moorland with his A level results. EMN-170817-164146001

Head Girl, Emily Andrew from Newark secured two A’s in Maths and Further Maths and a C in History and is going to study Maths at Newcastle University; Connor Stenson from Long Bennington gained an A* in Maths and 2 B’s in Further Maths and PE and is going to study Maths and Sports

Science at Loughborough University.

Sophie Corby from Cranwell gained an A in German and B’s in French and English Language and is going to undertake a Teaching Assistant Apprenticeship Scheme; Megan Milner gained an A* in Art, A in Psychology and a B in English Literature and is going to New College Nottingham to do an Art Foundation course; Adam Saxby from Carlton-le-Moorland gained an A in Maths, a B in Further Maths and a C in Physics and is going into the RAF and Keshia Milne from Beckingham secured 3 B’s in English Language, English Literature and Media, Film and TV Studies and will be studying Geography at Liverpool University.

Charlotte Wilson, Head of Sixth Form added: “I am absolutely delighted with the students’ results. They have worked exceptionally hard and thoroughly deserve their successes. We are pleased that so many of our Year 13s are now in a position to go on to universities, apprenticeships and employment where we are sure they will continue to accomplish great things.

“Our Sixth Form is rapidly expanding and we are excited to continue our achievements in the next academic year.”

Year 12 students are also celebrating exam success with some superb AS Level results.