School garden club seeks hens

A primary school gardening club is branching out after its first couple of years.

The green-fingered group at Chestnut Street School in Ruskington is led by school administrator and keen gardener Elizabeth Webster.

She is hoping to enlist more local businesses to help further develop the club. She said: “We have doubled the garden area and acquired free horse manure which the children enjoyed digging in. They have also learned the importance of good compost, but we are now looking for someone to supply and erect some fencing to cordon the area off from the playing field as we have the go-ahead to have some chickens.”

Mrs Webster already keeps poultry at home and said: “Animals in schools can have a huge impact on children in learning to care for a creature.”

They will incubate, hatch and rear the chicks, but need a business to provide a handful of hens to kick things off, as well as a hen coop and some guttering.

The club has a little market, selling produce to parents and will even deliver locally.

Mrs Webster added: “I would also like to develop an orchard if people would like to donate fruit trees in memory of a loved one.”

You can contact the school on 01526 832424.

At the end of term the club held a tea party inviting parents, as well as representatives of Sleaford Lions and Rotary clubs, Sleaford Buildbase and Anwick Garden Centre to thank them for their support.