School hits £10,000 Lottery grant jackpot

Staff and pupils at a village primary school are thrilled to have been awarded a £10,000 grant from the National Lottery Awards for All Scheme.

The fantastic news means that Caythorpe Primary School’s new play equipment can now be installed in the reception classroom outdoor area.

The current outdoor area for early year’s children contains play equipment that is old and worn and has become unsafe, according to the school. Also, the children cannot currently access any equipment in the winter months or when it is wet as it is on grass and gets very muddy, so a soft all-weather surface means the children will be able to be active all year round.

The funding will also allow the school to install a challenging play tower to encourage climbing and exercise, surrounded by all-weather rubber surfacing so children can play outdoors whatever the weather.

They also intend to provide interactive sensory play boards for children with special and additional needs.

Simon Linforth, chairman of Governors at the school said: “We are fortunate to have good sized play space areas at Caythorpe School, but now thanks to the Lottery funding, the variety of play equipment that has been proposed will give our reception pupils a fun, imaginative and educational experience on a daily basis. This will complement the input and effort of our dedicated teachers and the new play space will help to raise standards of teaching and learning to an even higher level.”