School is joined by sporting star for ceremony

A Welbourn school was joined by athlete Nathan Cumberland to celebrate the academic efforts of current students.

Sir William Robertson Academy invited Nathan as its guest of honour for the Post 16 Awards Ceremony to honour the 2015/2016 Year 11 and Year 13.

Nathan presented students with GCSE and A-Level certificates, plus trophies for outstanding achievement, attendance, academic scholars and the head boy, and head girl.

In his address, Nathan spoke of his army career, adjusting to life following injury, his work with Help for Heroes and being an Invictus Games athlete.

The Invictus Games are an international Paralympic multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans compete.

Mark Guest, headteacher at the school, said: “It was a privilege to welcome Nathan Cumberland to the school again. His address to students, former students, and their families was fascinating, amusing, and inspiring and we were delighted he was able to join us at such a special event.

“It was a memorable occasion shared with our current and past students, and we were delighted to welcome back many of last year’s Year 13 students who are experiencing their first year at university.”

Nathan previously visited the school following fundraising efforts at a Help for Heroes mudathon, which raised £11,000.

Pictured are former Year 13 students Katharine Bradford, Tom Lane, Nathanial McNarry and Becca Dwane, joined by Nathan Cumberland (centre) and deputy head Mr A Brogan.

The ceremony was held ahead of the Christmas break.