School proud of ‘good’ report

Ruskington’s Winchelsea Primary School is celebrating after Ofsted inspectors repeated their ‘good’ rating after their latest visit.

Headteacher Helen Duckett said they were ‘very proud’ of the report just published after an inspection in June, adding: “We know it stems from the great team work that we have at Winchelsea – staff, pupils, parents, governors and the community are all valuable to the success of our school. We are oversubscribed this year as our popularity has grown and we look forward to building on our successes this year.”

The leadership team was said to have maintained good quality education. Members of staff and governors were highly supportive and committed to doing the best they can to ensure pupils succeed.

Parents were also said to be full of praise and the school was seen as at the heart of the community, involved in local activities, also receiving the International School Award for work done to develop pupils’ cultural and global awareness.

The inspector said the school curriculum provides opportunity for pupils to gain wide-ranging and rich learning experiences. Pupils take part in sports, learning a foreign language and visits outside school.

Quality of teaching, learning and assessment was still good. Staff receive good training, shared expertise and children made good progress, enthusiastic about learning. Governors were seen to be competent and safeguarding of pupils is effective.