Sleaford builder helps cricket scheme

A group which offers countryside education and sport to children in the area has been given a £500 boost.

Property developer Persimmon Homes East Midlands, currently building homes in Sleaford at Holdingham, has made the donation to the Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust.

The trust aims to influence children’s lives through countryside education and sport, encouraging healthy lifestyles through sports participation in rural communities. Young people are given the opportunity to spend the day at Belvoir Castle.

Darren Bicknell (pictured), of the trust, said: “Last year 26 schools attended over 19 days with 1,589 children enjoying 3,178 hours of sport and 3,973 hours of countryside education.”

The money will go towards their professional sports and education coaches.

The donation comes as part of Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions initiative which donates up to £2,000 to charities and community groups in the East Midlands every month.

Simon McDonald, managing director at Persimmon Homes East Midlands, said: “We are proud to make this donation to the Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust.

“This is an excellent project which really brings education and sport to life for more than 1,000 children, many of which are from disadvantaged backgrounds.”