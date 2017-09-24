Deadline is approaching to apply for funding from wind farm project

The deadline for community groups to apply for a grant is fast approaching.

Lincolnshire Community Federation invite groups within a 10-mile radius of Bicker Wind Farm to apply for a grant before Sunday, October 1.

The Bicker Trust income is derived from EDF Energy Renewable Limited, and is available for 25 years.

It awards £20,000 per year to projects that contribute to conservation, energy, efficiency or environmental improvements.

Preference has and will be given to projects that benefit people living within a five-mile radius of the wind farm.

Director at the Lincolnshire Community Foundation Gordon Hunter said: “The fund has a very straight forward application process and our staff are on hand to answer questions and steer applicants where necessary.

“If you have an idea that will benefit the community and are part of a community group, please contact Sue Fortune for a chat”.

For application forms or for further details call Sue Fortune from Lincolnshire Community Federation on 01529 305825