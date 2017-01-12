Last chance to comment on conservation area changes

It is the last chance for residents in Heckington to take part in a consultation which could change how householders can make home improvements in the village’s conservation areas.

The changes are intended to help preserve the special qualities of the village’s two conservation areas – around the village centre and the station.

North Kesteven District Council is looking to bring in an order regulating domestic improvement work to buildings in the conservation area.

Andrew McDonough, head of development, Economic and Cultural Services said: “In order to protect the most important elements of the character and appearance of Heckington’s conservation areas for the benefit of future generations, the council is seeking to introduce an Article 4 Direction which would mean that in future, planning permission will be needed for certain minor improvement works to houses within the conservation areas.

“There would still be a range of other works under householder permitted development rights, which would be unaffected by the proposed Article 4 Direction.

“We hope that by working with residents, we can preserve the most important elements of the conservation area that we have already identified in the Conservation Area Appraisals and Management Plans, and we welcome you to comment, and get involved during the consultation.”

Consultation ends at 5pm on January 16 for residents and interested bodies to comment.

Once adopted, the direction would apply to all households within the two conservation areas, requiring an application for planning permission to carry out such works as: new/replacement windows and doors, roof/chimney/satellite dish and aerial alterations, front porches and external painting, new or replacement gates, walls and fences and microgeneration (renewable energy) equipment and flues including domestic wind turbines.

Comments will be considered and any changes made before it likely takes effect on August 1.

More information is available at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk and at Heckington Parish Council office. Email planning@n-kesteven.gov.uk