Fallen tree causes traffic disruption on A52 near Sleaford

Local farmers assisted police officers in the Sleaford area with the clear up this afternoon after a fallen tree blocked the road.

The tree fell causing traffic disruption this afternoon on the A52 at Bridge End, near Horbling.

PCSO Graeme Parrott from Bourne and Billingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team was on the scene and tweeted: “A BIG thank you to the farming community for their help today assisting to clear a fallen tree from the A52 Bridge End #teamwork.”

The road is now clear and re-opened.