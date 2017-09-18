Free courses for carers for local people with dementia

There are thought to be about 11,000 people with dementia in Lincolnshire, according to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Nasim Minhas, Alzheimer’s Society Operations Manager for Lincolnshire said: “There are thousands of carers for people with dementia in Lincolnshire, selflessly undertaking a job which can be very stressful and overwhelming.

“This is a huge number of unsung heroes who often provide round the clock care.”

The Alzheimer’s Society is offering free courses to help people caring for someone with dementia throughout Lincolnshire this autumn.

Ms Minhas said: “The courses we provide give the opportunity for carers to discuss the difficulties they face and what tactics work for them.

“We also give people a better understanding how a person with dementia is trying to make sense of the world, and how they feel about the losses they are experiencing. This can help relatives to be more patient and cope better and in turn, helps the person with dementia to be more content.”

The Carers Information and Support Programme offers the chance to learn more about the condition and how it affects the individual.

The sessions take place over three or four weeks and aim to help carers understand more about symptoms of dementia, legal and money matters, providing care and coping day to day.

Upcoming courses are taking place in Navenby from October 4 and Sleaford from November 1.

The course is free, but carers need to book onto the course.

For more information or to book a place please contact Alzheimer’s Society on 01522 437069.