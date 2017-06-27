Free roadshow in Sleaford offering advice to look after your heart

The Heart Roadshow is coming to Sleaford tomorrow night (Wednesday) to offer advice and support to people affected by a heart rhythm disorder.

Beat-It East Midlands is a voluntary non-profit group supporting patients, families and carers with specialist clinicians working free in their own time towards raising awareness of heart arrhythmia and syncope conditions which can be easily detected, managed and protected against as well as educating the public about how the heart works.

The support group’s Heart Roadshow is coming to Sleaford New Life Centre on Mareham Lane, from 6-8pm on Wednesday and is free and open to anyone who wants to know how to look after their heart.

It is a chance to meet cardiologists and specialists outside the doctor’s office and find out how to protect your heart and avoid one of the major stroke risks.

You don’t even need to have a heart condition to benefit.❤️

Contact Gini for more information and to book your free place on 07539936464 or email: info@beatiteastmidlands.co.uk