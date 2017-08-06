Lottery cash pays for outdoor gym

A village playing field has received nearly £10,000 from the National Lottery fund to install outdoor gym equipment to help boost residents’ fitness levels.

The six pieces of equipment have just been fitted in front of the pavilion at Heckington Playing Field after a bid by stewards Dave and Sharon Couzens with help and advice from friend Yvonne Beven.

Mr Couzens explained: “Heckington is a big village and we got people to fill in a questionnaire about what they were interested in and there were a lot interested in getting some outdoor gym equipment that anybody could use for free.”

Mr Couzens said: “We spoke about it two years ago and set about trying to raise the money from from different sources. We didn’t get anywhere locally so we went to the Big Lottery Fund.

“It took us nearly 12 months filling in forms but finally we got the money which was enough to pay for the whole project.”

He said having only been put in place just over a week ago it has already provoked a lot of interest with people of all ages giving it a try.

He said: “People have said it is brilliant and one man thanked Sharon and I for what we have done for the field and the pavilion.”

Users get a range of exercise equipment including a leg press to strengthen your legs, pushing while sitting down; a set of push up bars, an ‘air skier’ which works on your hips, an ‘air walker’ which gets you striding along , the ‘rider’ which works on your stomach and arm muscles and there is a pole with several chin-up bars of varying heights.

Mr Couzens said: “I have a go on it when no-one is watching, but my grandson uses them too and he loves it.”