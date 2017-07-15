Reunion for staff from Rauceby Hospital

A reunion event will be held later this year to mark the 20th anniversary of Rauceby Hospital closing.

It will take place on Saturday, October 7, at The Solo, in Sleaford.

Profits will go to the Alzheimer’s Society, the UK’s leading dementia support and research charity.

The event will consist of a disco, buffet, raffle and a chance for friends to socialise.

Raffle prizes from businesses in the area would be most welcome.

Tickets priced at £12 are currently limited to ex staff members due to the venue size.

If any are available closer to the time, these will then be offered to partners of staff.

Tickets are available from John and Sarah White, Mary Rick, Sharon King, Trish Dowd and Steve Dunham.

They can also be purchased by emailing raucebyreunion@outlook.com

The event will commence from 7.30pm.

This is planned to be the last reunion event.

A similar one held five years ago saw funds raised go to Wishing On A Star and Cats Protection.