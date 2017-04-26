Heritage group meeting to hear of the origins of Sleaford

Old Sleaford Heritage Group will be holding its third annual meeting on Tuesday when members will also enjoy a talk by Dr Simon Pawley on ‘The Origins of the Town of Sleaford’ .

It will be held at the National Centre for Craft and Design (studio 3, third floor), Navigation Wharf, Carre Street, at 6.45pm-7pm start.

The group has had a very busy year carrying out post-excavation processing of the finds and records made during its archaeological dig at Old Place in 2015, funded by the Heritage Lottery.

The dig revealed the stone walls of a building pre-dating the Old Place manor house belonging to Lord Hussey, who was executed in 1537. The base of a medieval dovecote was also discovered, plus a large quantity of pottery, including a rare Roman alphabet pot.

Dr Pawley’s talk will examine Sleaford’s relationship to the River Slea and the neighbouring settlements of Old Sleaford, Quarrington and Holdingham.

Non-members are welcome. Email: oldsleaford@gmail.com for details