Historian’s birthday

Local historian and author Henry Brown celebrated his 96th birthday with fellow members of the Rotary Club of Sleaford.

A birthday cake was made by club secretary Norry Bell and he was joined by club members for the celebration.

Mr Brown attended the inaugural meeting held in the Corn Exchange in 1956 and was voted President in 1966.

He was a founder member of the Sleaford Home Guard in 1939, President of both the Sleaford St John Ambulance and Boy Scouts and today is still Vice President of the Heckington Show.