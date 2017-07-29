Mud and mayhem as Ancaster ostacle mcourse mud run repeated in aid of Air Ambulance

There was more mud and mayhem as hundreds of men, women and children took part in the Rough Events’ second Obstacle Mud Run at Ancaster in aid of the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

A previous charity run had been held in April, raising £700 for the cause, and this time the runners were treated to hotter, drier conditions over a two-day event last week.

A donation from every entry is going to the life-saving charity. Participants could also help to raise even more money by being sponsored by family, friends and colleagues.

The Lincs and Notts fundraising team were there both days to cheer the participants on and provide shelter from the sun before and after the events. There were three runs held each day

The charity’s Community Fundraiser, Faye Nam, explained: “The event earlier this year was a huge success and helped to raise a great amount for our charity.”

For the latest mud run event there were several activities to take part in. The 5k Rough Renegade run had 15 obstacles and was perfect for first timers. It was also suitable for groups and families and children over 10.

For those looking for something tougher, there were the 6 mile or 10 mile courses with over 50 gruelling obstacles, including mud, water, slides, hurdles, walls and holes - or, for the toughest challenge, all three. The Rough Rascals 1.5k run was designed for children aged four and over.

Organiser Terry Vangasse also acted as the pace setter on the runs and added: “The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance is very special to us. Unfortunately, two very close members of our family were taken seriously ill on separate occasions. Both times the quick and caring response from the Ambucopter saved us as a family. We can’t ever put into words how grateful we are for the work the charity does. It is great to be able to give something back.”

Every year the Ambucopter is dispatched to 1,000 life-threatening incidents. This year it will need to raise £2.5million to continue to provide this live-saving service. Thanks to generous support it can continue to respond.