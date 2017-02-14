Music mash-up sessions working wonders

Music sessions held at a Sleaford school venue are being held up as an ideal way to improve children’s behaviour.

Lincolnshire Music Service’s MashUp ensembles have been demonstrating how singing and playing a musical instrument can promote happiness and improve children’s behaviour with tutors managing to get some challenging students engaged with brass and woodwind, acting as a calming influence.

New MashUp sessions have been held at five schools in the county since the start of the academic year and teachers are noticing a real difference in the classroom. Sessions re-start after half-term at Kesteven and Sleaford High School on Tuesdays from 4.15-5.15pm.

The ensembles are for beginners to grade 3 level musicians of primary or secondary school age on any instrument. MashUp is free to pupils in year 7 and there is a fee of £10 per term for other years.

For further information contact: mashup@lincsmusicservice.org