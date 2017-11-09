NKDC secures pledge of £8.6 million in developer contributions for Sleaford West housing scheme

A minimum of £8.6 million of developer contributions has been agreed to go towards the infrastructure needed for a 1,400-home mixed use development planned for Sleaford.

North Kesteven District Council’s Planning Committee approved the ‘Section 106’ agreement for the site of the Sleaford West Sustainable Urban Extension, located east of the A15, west of The Drove and south of Holdingham, at its meeting yesterday (Wednesday).

The money will help to provide local facilities, such as health care and a community centre, as well as road improvements – including £1.6 million towards improvements to the A15/A17 Holdingham roundabout to the north of Sleaford.

The agreement also means a minimum of 10 per cent affordable housing on the site.

Earlier this year, the authority’s Planning Committee approved the principle of the mixed use development which would bring up to 1,400 homes including a care home or retirement units; a two-form entry primary school; a secondary education facility; three hectares of employment land that could directly create 250 jobs; a centre that incorporates a community centre, retail space, a public house or family restaurant; a 40-bedroom hotel; and a health centre.

Sleaford West is one of the Sustainable Urban Extensions identified in the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan, approved earlier this year.

A second one for teh town, with a similar number of homes, is planned south of Southfields, off London Road.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC and Chairman of the Central Lincolnshire Joint Strategic Planning Committee, said: “The Section 106 agreement is a huge step forward for this application and a lot of work has taken place between officers, the landowners and viability assessors to get to this position.

“Schemes have to be viable for developers bringing them forward, but also have to contribute to the infrastructure needed to support the additional housing.

“I am pleased we’ve been able to approve this agreement which will bring benefits along with the much-needed homes in the district.”