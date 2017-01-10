Nostalgia - A Victorian festive occasion

Just when you think the tinsel and glitter are back in the box!

Schools return for the start of a new term this week and here we look back to 1991 when Quarrington Infants School performed a historical extravaganza.

Pupils got into character for a wealth of different plays based on the school’s Victorian period topic.

Audiences saw children dressed in cloth caps, pinafores and beards to portray the story of the Victorian Christmas card. They all joined in for carols and raised £120 for St Barnabas Hospice from raffles at the shows.

Pupils from Year Two are pictured in Victorian costume. Were you among them? Email: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk