Plan for future homes and jobs launched for central Lincolnshire

Monday saw the launch of a plan that will guide and shape homes, jobs and communities in Central Lincolnshire up to 2036.

The Central Lincolnshire Local Plan covers the authority areas of Lincoln, North Kesteven and West Lindsey.

The area – 820 square miles – has a combined population of 310,000 and projections are that this will grow by a further 20 per cent up to 2036.

In the plan, the need for 36,960 homes over a 25-year period is identified, with almost half of these set to be ‘affordable.’ Around 25 per cent have already been built or given permission since 2012.

Sixty-four per cent will be in the broader Lincoln area, with the rest spread equally across Sleaford, Gainsborough and rural areas.

A total of 16,300 of the new homes will be built in Sustainable Urban Extensions (SUEs) on eight sites at the edges of Lincoln, Sleaford and Gainsborough.

Alongside this, the plan allows for 138 hectares of space for employment growth, resulting in the creation of 11,894 jobs.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of North Kesteven District Council, said: “The Local Plan will give much-needed clarity for decisions being made at both local and strategic level, in support of people, place and prosperity.

“It will help to shape communities so that as the area grows, the facilities and infrastructure needed to support this are created at the right times and in the right places.

“I’d like to thank the highly professional team dedicated to producing a robust and sound plan based on local evidence and thorough research. It is testament to their commitment that this plan was compiled, extensively consulted on, examined and approved within a three-year time frame.”

The plan and supporting information can be viewed online at www.central-lincs.org.uk