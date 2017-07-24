Plans to demolish hospital buildings

Another part of the former Rauceby Hospital is being earmarked for demolition to make way for 43 new homes.

Applicants Project 2000 (Greylees) Ltd are putting forward the project for the site occupied by the vacant Orchard House buildings on Murrayfield Avenue, that were until recently used as NHS offices.

Permission had previously been granted to demolish the buildings in 2012 but not pursued.

The applicants state: “Orchard House is an unattractive mid 20th century building of little architectural merit. It is not located in the Conservation Area.

The building is associated with the neighbouring former Rauceby Hospital buildings within the Central Core but the link was short lived and of limited historic significance.

“Its demolition will have little impact on the character of the designated Historic Park and Garden.”

The company believes it could save and maintain the majority of an old orchard to the south of the site, saying: “The majority of the site’s tree population comprises fruit bearing orchard trees planted in the late 1960s/early 1970s, with species typical for that period.

Despite their poor condition and limited heritage value, a new soft landscaping scheme for the orchards will provide ideal amenity public open space for existing and future residents of Greylees.”

The applicant warns: “Orchard House is falling into disrepair and is prone to vandalism. Prior notification is in place to demolish Orchard House and is not time-limited. Therefore the building can be demolished and the area left as a wasteland without an approved, suitable redevelopment strategy in place.

“The site sits at the heart of Greylees, surrounded by houses on three sides. It is in the best interests of the community for this eyesore and liability to be removed and replaced with houses, whose occupants will contribute to community life and expenditure in local shops.

“In other words, the proposed development will protect the setting and character of the wider Sleaford area by the protection and enhancement of the orchards and the demolition of an unsightly 20th century building.”

Most new homes would have a minimum two spaces to reduce cars parking on pavements, with 63 per cent of houses to be two or three bedroom.