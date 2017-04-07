Police called to man barricaded in flat in Sleaford

Police were called to flats in Sleaford in the early hours this morning (Friday) in response to reports a man had barricaded himself in and was threatening to harm himself.

A police spokesman said Officers had serious concerns for the man who had barricaded himself in the flat at Sharpes Warehouse on Station Road, Sleaford at about 12.37am this morning.

“Thankfully the situation was resolved without incident,” said the spokesman.

Witness Emma Croker told The Standard: “Looks like a ‘dawn raid’ at the flats down Station Road at 6am this morning? Six police cars, two riot vans, paramedics. Police came out with shields.”

A police car is seen to have remained outside the building for most of the day.