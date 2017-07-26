Police summer engagement events come to Heckington Show

Lincolnshire Police will have a presence at the Heckington Show this weekend as part of a series of public engagement events over the summer.

The public engagement events are hosted at various locations throughout the county, which started with the Lincolnshire Show and will continue until the end of August.

The events provide a fun and informal way for the force to engage with the public, and for the public to find out more about policing across their communities.

You are invited to go along and find out what opportunities there are within the force, as well as getting ‘up close’ to some of the vehicles and specialist equipment that officers use.

They will be at Heckington Show on Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30.

Then:

Spalding Sheepmarket Car Park - Wednesday 9 August

Lincoln St Marks Shopping Centre - Friday 11 August

Stamford Recreational Ground - Friday 18 August

Boston Market Place - Tuesday 29 August

All the events are open to the public approximately 10am – 3:30pm.