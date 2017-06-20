Council moves to reassure tenants about fire safety after London’s Grenfell Tower tragedy

North Kesteven District Council is reassuring tenants fire safety is among its top priorities following the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower in London.

Although its cause is unknown national media have been scrutinising councils and their reviews of high-rise buildings. While NKDC does not have any of this type it does have a number of low rise flats.

Leader, Coun Richard Wright, said: “We undertake Fire Risk Assessments in all of our flats, making a number of improvements as a result.

“This will continue to happen and we will review all of these in the wake of the fire to see if there are any lessons to be learnt.

“All residents in our flats will be contacted giving them an update and reminding them of the fire guidance which is applicable to their building.

“We would like to reassure all of our tenants that the council takes fire management exceptionally seriously and will continue to take the necessary steps to minimise its risk.

“Officers are following all of the information that comes out of this awful tragedy and as part of that will be looking to implement any lessons that have been learnt.”