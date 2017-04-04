Council Tax scam warning to North Kesteven residents

North Kesteven residents are being warned to be cautious of giving bank details out to cold callers after the district council was made aware of a possible telephone scam operating in Lincolnshire.

According to a council spokesman, cold callers have recently been contacting a number of elderly residents insisting that their Council Tax had been reduced. They suggest it is due to the properties being revalued, and that they would be eligible for a refund if bank details were provided.

NKDC says residents should always be careful if they are ever asked for their bank details from someone calling them, and where they have not initiated the call themselves.

If you do receive a call from the Council’s Revenues and Benefits department and are unsure - end the call and ring back on 01529 414155. The only – and very rare – circumstances in which the council would ask a customer about their bank details is to verify the information it already holds.