Fulbeck celebrates 30 years since victory against nuclear dump plan

Local residents are holding a celebration this evening marking the 30th anniversary since they won their fight to stop nuclear waste being dumped under Fulbeck airfield.

Today (Monday May 1) marks the date of the announcement by the Government that they were no longer pursuing plans to bury five train loads of radioactive waste per week, for 50 years, on Fulbeck Airfield - mainly from hospitals.

Residents of surrounding villagers had been up in arms protesting against the government’s nuclear waste handling agency NIREX from using Fulbeck, one of four such sites potentially earmarked as a possible dump. But Government minister Nicholas Ridley had announced they were now looking to deeper burial sites offshore after it was concluded shallow dumping was not much cheaper.

To mark and celebrate this event the village is to unveil a plaque and there will be a hog roast at 6pm in Fulbeck Village Hall.

Entertainment will be provided by Tom Lane and friends and Hunter Muskett’s band.

To cover the expenses tickets will cost £10 per person with children under 12 at half price.

Any funds remaining will be donated to the Village Hall.

Julian Fane, one of the organisers and former leader of Lincolnshire Against Nuclear Dumping said he has been seeking to view Government papers which should not be made public under the 30 year rule to find out what made the government under Margaret Thatcher at the time change its mind and not go ahead with the project. The decision came just weeks before a general election.