Refurbished skate park re-opens in Sleaford

The newly refurbished and extended skate park in Sleaford has opened for skaters and boarders to use.

According to a Sleaford Town Council spokesman, the final safety checks on the Boston Road facility were carried out and cleared on Monday April 3 and the ramps were then opened to the public from 2pm on Friday April 7.

In a statement on its website and Facebook page, the council said: “It is expected that the site will be very busy over the Easter holidays.

“All users, and parents of younger children, are reminded of the skate park rules and safety instructions posted at the site. CCTV cameras covering the site operate 24/7 will provide extra safety and security.”

A formal opening of the Skate Park will take place in the coming weeks after the county council elections in early May.