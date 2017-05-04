Sowing seeds for wildlife

Pupils of St Botolph’s and Our Lady of Good Counsel primary schools visited Woodside play area in town last week to help Town Council staff Sam White and John Green (also pictured) scatter wild flower seed on a strip of meadow being planted up where the field borders Sleaford Wood.

It is the final part of the council’s tree planting scheme on the site which has seen a £12,000 grant from Tesco’s Bags For Life scheme spent on planting 100 more trees in the local schools and in the play area, as well as Boston Road Recreation Ground and the cemetery, plus new seating.