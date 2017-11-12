Print and law firms make LIVES charity calendar for 2018

Sleaford firms Ringrose Law and DPS have produced a charity calendar in aid of life-saving charity, LIVES.

Proceeds will be going towards training and equipping volunteer responders throughout Lincolnshire.

Ringrose Law invited members of the public to take their camera and explore Lincolnshire scenery, wildlife and architecture, and the 2018 calendar showcases the best images from the Love Your Lincolnshire Photo Competition.

Alex Bennett, Marketing Manager at Ringrose Law; “Thanks to everyone who entered and a big congratulations to all of the winners.”

Chris Strawson at print firm DPS, which put the calendar together, said: “This isn’t the first project that we’ve worked on that has involved LIVES, so we are well aware of what a great job they do, let’s hope that lots of calendars are sold are we can raise more vital funds for this fantastic local charity.”

The calendars can be purchased from any Ringrose Law office, including Sleaford, online at lives.org.uk or at many Christmas markets.