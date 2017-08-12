Pub staff in Sleaford trading in paperclips for cancer support cash generator

Pub staff and any willing regulars have been each issued with a green paperclip to ‘trade up’ in a crazy cancer charity fundraiser.

Kev Monk of the Bull and Dog in Sleaford and friends came up with the idea to generate cash for Macmillan Cancer Support after one of the pub’s temporary doormen was diagnosed with cancer.

He said: “We thought we would put something together for charity.

“I have issued green paperclips to staff and two or three others willing to then swap it for something else better and then keep trading and swapping, always trying to improve and upgrade the item in value.

“They have until the end of Saturday, September 2. Then on the afternoon of Sunday September 3 we are going to have a blind auction with the money raised going to charity. But no-one else knows what each paperclip trader will have ended up with by the time of the auction.”

Kev has been trying to avoid hearing how or what they have been trading but has had the odd hint and said everyone seems to be enjoying the challenge and has been quite innovative.

The pub will also be holding a ‘jail break’ on Saturday August 26, when teams of two will be ‘set free’ at 9.30am and given 24 hours to get as far away as possible without spending money apart from on food. They will be dressed as convicts and armed with charity collection tins.

Kev said: “They have to stay within the law and you are allowed to pre-arrange things as long as you don’t pay for it.

“Potentially I have 18 people signed up and there is already a buzz about this.”

Anyone interested should drop in to the pub on Southgate or call 07528 312160.

They are also planning a theme night on the August Bank Holiday Sunday in aid of Macmillan, carrying on through the week with ‘name the teddy’, guess the number of sweets in the jar and other challenges until Saturday September 2 when they are planning a fun day.

Saturday September 2 will also see a charity three-legged pub crawl launched at 11am. Pairs will be linked by a leg each and also issued with comedy footwear by drawing lots.