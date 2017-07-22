Ruskington-based youth club for disabled enjoys trip thanks to funding

Members of Rainbow Flyers Youth Club, a social club for young people with autism and learning difficulties based in Ruskington, enjoyed a trip to Twinlakes Theme Park on Sunday.

The club applied for funding through the Lincolnshire Community Foundation, and went on to receive £1,000 from Colin Batts Family Trust.

Members and their families travelled by Sleafordian coach to Twinlakes.

Karen Kenward, chairman of Rainbow Flyers Youth Club said: “Everyone had an absolutely fantastic time.”

The club would like to thank Colin Batts Family Trust, the Lincolnshire Community Foundation, and Dave the coach driver for making the trip possible.

Pictured are members and family before setting off on Sunday. Picture: Nick Johnson.