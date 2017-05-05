Safety concerns at Lincolnshire Co-op foodstore car park entrance

Residents and parish councillors have safety concerns about the newly-modified car park entrance to Heckington’s Co-op food store.

Lincolnshire Co-operative has unveiled improvements, re-aligning the entrance while opening a new pharmacy next door.

Parish councillors raised concerns of residents at last week’s meeting about safety, as they step out of the pharmacy. While welcoming the investment, chairman Coun Jan Palmer said there was a ‘blind spot’ for pedestrians, adding: “Cars travelling east along the High Street turning into the Co-op entrance ‘cut the corner’ and drive over the new pavement. Tyre marks are clearly visible. Therefore we are seriously concerned for the safety of our parishioners.” She was particularly concerned that the new tactile pavement for partially sighted pedestrians juts out into the mouth of the entrance.

She said: “Ideally a bollard or railing placed on the corner would eradicate the problem.”

The Co-op’s head of pharmacy Alastair Farquhar said: “The road curves outside the pharmacy entrance to give a wider path for customers while maintaining the width of the one-way entrance for cars. We installed bright, tactile paving to mark the pathway and help alert pedestrians when they reach the edge. However we are aware that concerns have been raised and are currently considering whether there are extra measures which could be put in place.”