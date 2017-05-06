Sleaford student in semi-final of Miss England contest

A Carre’s Grammar School student has made it through to the semi-finals of the Miss England beauty contest.

Sixth-former Sophie Anderton, 18, was approached out of the blue by a Miss England representative, who spotted her on social media, suggesting she enter her regional pageant, Miss Newark.

She said: “I scored highly in Miss Newark and won Miss Newark Beach Beauty. For the beach beauty round we had a photo shoot at Newark leisure centre before the competition, and the Miss England office chose the winner.”

After just missing out, she was invited to represent the town of her birth - as Miss Sutton-in-Ashfield - at the Miss England semi-finals on June 4 at Kelham Hall.

Sophie added: “Miss England isn’t a bathing beauty contest. It’s about being a positive role model in today’s society and helping others, as well as being beautiful inside and out.”

In preparation she is holding a charity event at a pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield, called The Junction, to promote and raise money for the Miss World charity ‘Beauty with a Purpose’. The top fundraiser at the semi-final will receive a place in the Miss England 2017 final.

There is an ‘eco’ round too in which the contestants make recycled outfits for a photo shoot. There will be a public vote with a chance to be fast tracked to the final.